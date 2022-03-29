9,057 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -142.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About TreeHouse Foods (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.