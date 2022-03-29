Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.