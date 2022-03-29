GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GTBP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GTBP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About GT Biopharma (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
