GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GTBP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTBP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 78,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 1,235.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

