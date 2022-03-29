DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DKS opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.79.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,037 shares of company stock worth $8,257,235. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

