Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

