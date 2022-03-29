Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

AEPPL opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51. American Electric Power Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.7656 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

