Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRMK. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,590,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 222,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

