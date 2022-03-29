Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CKNHF opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

