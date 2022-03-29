Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Expands By 130.0%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHBC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 500,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 411,304 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 822,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

