NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,405,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NMI by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,144,000 after acquiring an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

