Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCTL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Coin Citadel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Coin Citadel Company Profile

Coin Citadel is a holding company, which invests in all aspects of the digital currency ecosystem. It engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of profitable and growth-oriented companies. It also mines blockchains and invests in digital assets. The company was founded in May 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Plattsburgh, NY.

