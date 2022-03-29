Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CCTL opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Coin Citadel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Coin Citadel Company Profile (Get Rating)
