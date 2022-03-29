Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $60.78

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

