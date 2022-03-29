Zacks: Analysts Expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts predict that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. onsemi posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

ON stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,055 shares of company stock worth $1,862,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

