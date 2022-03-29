Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 136.2% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the February 28th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ETY opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

