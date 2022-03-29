Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSTVY opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

