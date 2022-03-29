Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $116.86 million and $18.28 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.94 or 0.07200215 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.80 or 1.00020758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046686 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,445,176 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

