Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 153,113 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $18,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

