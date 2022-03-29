BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 280.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

