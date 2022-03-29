BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

BANF opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

