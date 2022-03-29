Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by 49.1% over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

