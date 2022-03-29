Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,324 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

