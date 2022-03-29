Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 118.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $148.41 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

