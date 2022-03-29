Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,819 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $34.50.
In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.
Bausch Health Companies Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
