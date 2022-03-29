UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 302.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

