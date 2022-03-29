Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,159,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orla Mining by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

