Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,462,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,613 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $34,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Zynga by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 401,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 361,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.60 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

