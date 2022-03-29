Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

