Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.17). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

