UBS Group Trims Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price to $8.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 248.58% from the stock’s current price.

SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 14.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

