Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 264.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

