Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,200 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $41,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

GTLS stock opened at $167.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

