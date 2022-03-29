Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average of $181.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

