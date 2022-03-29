TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 243.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,071 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,761 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

EBAY stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

