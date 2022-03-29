Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

CAH stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,549,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,353,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

