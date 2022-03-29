ConvaTec Group Plc (CTEC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.16 on May 19th

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 221.30 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.43. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.47).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTEC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.29 ($3.32).

In related news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,722.56).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

