New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 484.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

