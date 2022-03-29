Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 63.72 ($0.83) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of £89.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

