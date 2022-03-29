Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OUT opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

