Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

