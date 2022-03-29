Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.45.
