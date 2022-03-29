Barclays Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Equal Weight

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,794 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

