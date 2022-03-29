Raymond James Downgrades View (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Market Perform

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. View has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
About View (Get Rating)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
