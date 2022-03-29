Raymond James Downgrades View (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Market Perform

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. View has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in View by 115.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of View during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About View (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

