Brokers Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

EIX stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

