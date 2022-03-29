Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

