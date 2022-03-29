loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Head-To-Head Survey

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Merger and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A loanDepot 3.05% 33.38% 4.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Merger and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.35 $113.52 million $0.88 4.75

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Merger and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 4 4 0 2.33

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

loanDepot beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

