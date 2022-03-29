5,533 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

