Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

