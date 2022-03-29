Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after buying an additional 275,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

