Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 30.2% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

