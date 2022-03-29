Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $319,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

EOG opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.