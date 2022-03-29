The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

